1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Dallas Walmart

The Brief A shooting in a Dallas Walmart parking lot on Forest Lane has left one person dead and two adult females injured. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The deceased person is believed to be the shooter.



Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others in the parking lot of a Dallas Walmart.

Dallas Walmart Shooting

Image 1 of 5 ▼

What we know:

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday outside the store on Forest Lane.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, two adult females were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Images from SKY 4 also showed officers investigating a vehicle that appeared to have a deceased person inside. DFR confirmed it is the shooter.

Several weapons appeared to be on the top of the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Dallas police have not yet released official details about what happened.

It's not yet clear who shot the shooting suspect.