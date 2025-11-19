1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Dallas Walmart
DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others in the parking lot of a Dallas Walmart.
Dallas Walmart Shooting
Image 1 of 5
▼
What we know:
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday outside the store on Forest Lane.
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, two adult females were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.
Images from SKY 4 also showed officers investigating a vehicle that appeared to have a deceased person inside. DFR confirmed it is the shooter.
Several weapons appeared to be on the top of the vehicle.
What we don't know:
Dallas police have not yet released official details about what happened.
It's not yet clear who shot the shooting suspect.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the SKY 4 helicopter.