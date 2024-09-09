Dallas murder rate up, overall violent crime down for a third year

The Brief Reports show a 19.2% drop in average violent crime in Dallas from May 2021 to April 2024. Murder in the city is up 7.2% compared to the previous three years. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to discuss those stats and talk about the outcome of his department's three-year crime reduction plan during a meeting on Monday.



Violent crime in Dallas has decreased for the third year in a row.

Crime trends will be the focus of a meeting at Dallas City Hall on Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to present a three-year evaluation of his department’s violent crime reduction plan.

According to the notes for Monday’s public meeting, Dallas experienced a 19.2% drop in average violent crime from May 2021 to April of this year.

While the report shows a 7.2% increase in murders compared to the previous three years, it’s noted that the number of murders and aggravated assaults has fallen each year but still remains higher than pre-COVID levels.

The report details the three-phase plan and how it was executed by focusing on hot spot areas, working across multiple agencies to root out criminal networks, and using services to intervene and prevent repeat offenders.

Monday’s meeting is set for 1 p.m.