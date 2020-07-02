Dallas to distribute $500,000 for immigrant families impacted by COVID-19

article

The city of Dallas has received $500,000 to distribute to families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing those who aren’t eligible for federal relief programs, including immigrant workers.

The city’s Office of Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs partnered with the Open Society Foundation to establish the Emma Lazarus Resilience Fund.

The $500,000 will be given to nonprofit organizations that have “demonstrated track records serving immigrant families in Dallas,” and they will then collect non-personal identifying information from those given financial assistance.

The data will be collected and analyzed to “inform future emergency response for Dallas’ immigrant residents.”

The hope is to attract more funding through donations and foundations in Dallas.

Click here to contact Sommer Iqbal for more information on how to receive money from the Emma Lazarus Resilience Fund or information on donating.

