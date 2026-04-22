Dallas to study shingle plant buyouts following neighborhood complaints

The Brief Dallas leaders voted to spend $200,000 on a consultant study to determine the cost of buying out and closing two local shingle plants over pollution concerns. Neighbors and environmental groups report serious health issues, while plant operators cite air monitoring data to deny any link to pollution. The potential buyout cost remains unknown, though officials warn it could reach hundreds of millions of dollars that the city may not have.



Dallas will hire a consultant to determine how much it would cost to buy out two plants that manufacture roof shingles.

Residents and environmental groups argue that the plants pollute the air and impact health.

What we know:

The two shingle plants under the microscope are GAF in West Dallas and Tamko in Joppa.

Dallas City Council members voted to hire a consultant for $200,000 to gather more information about the appraised value of the plants.

What they're saying:

Several residents who live near the plants spoke out during public comments, accusing the plants of polluting the air.

"I stay across from GAF. And it’s really a health problem. I have COPD now, asthma, and it’s not a good environment. We can’t even sit outside long," said Delores Burns, who lives in West Dallas.

The Tamko plant produces enough shingles for 100,000 homes each year. Some Joppa residents argued that production comes at the expense of their health.

The other side:

Other Joppa residents spoke in favor of the Tamko plant because of its contributions to the neighborhood. The company has operated out of the location for more than 40 years.

A spokesperson for Tamko also said air monitoring shows there is no meaningful correlation between its operations and pollution in Joppa.

"The people who work at our plant are fathers, mothers, and members of the Dallas community," said Jason White, Tamko’s general manager.

What's next:

Hiring the consultant is just the first step in a buy-out process that could ultimately cost the city hundreds of millions of dollars.

Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn questioned funding a consultant to determine the amount of a potential buyout when the city would likely not have the money for those buyouts.

GAF is already planning a move, but Tamko’s leaders said they are committed to staying in Joppa.