Lower Greenville bar owner jailed after allegedly assaulting comedian, violating parole for rape conviction

The Brief Eric Vaughn Schultze, the stated owner of a Greenville Avenue bar, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a local comedian in early May. The arrest violated the terms of Schultze's parole. He had spent 16 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault and is a registered sex offender. Schultze was also convicted in 2025 of assault causing bodily injury. He was released three months into his prison sentence.



A Dallas comedian is wondering how the man who allegedly assaulted her at a Lower Greenville bar in May was allowed to work with alcohol after his extensive criminal history came to light.

Lower Greenville bar arrest

Eric Vaughn Schultze, 47

What we know:

On May 6, 47-year-old Eric Vaughn Schultze was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily harm.

The alleged assault occurred when Schultze grabbed the wrist of Ashlie Knox, a comedian and D.J. performing at a Cinco de Mayo event at Dodie's bar in Lower Greenville.

The event was attended by upwards of 300 people, according to videos taken at the scene.

An arrest affidavit states Schultze, the bar's stated owner, refused to give Knox the agreed-upon rate of $450 for the performance, instead writing a check for $300.

When Knox threatened to call police, Schultze grabbed her wrist.

Dig deeper:

Schultze is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond because his most recent arrest was a violation of the terms of his parole.

In 2002, Schultze was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault. He served 16 years and was released from prison in 2018, and required to register as a sex offender.

Eric Vaughn Schultze sex offender registry mugshot

Last year, Schultze was convicted of misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury after striking a victim with his hand in a 2024 incident. He served three months in prison before being released on parole in Oct. 2025.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the terms of Schultze's parole allowed him to work at a bar and handle alcohol.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission tells FOX 4 they're investigating the incident.

"TABC is aware of the arrest of the stated owner of Dodie's, and is conducting an investigation into an alleged breach of the peace connected to the incident leading to the arrest."

What they're saying:

"Why does a sex offender have a bar? Why is he operating as the owner?"

Ashlie Knox says the incident should be less about her and more about how Schultze was able to manage a bar on parole. Arrest documents describe Schultze as the bar's owner.

Ashlie Knox

"I’m a mom at the end of the day, and I could never live with myself if I didn’t say something," Knox tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey.

"Make sure if there’s some sleazy, creepy, 46-year-old man hanging out with you, you realize that this is not because you’re cool — or your mature for your age — it’s because he’s a dirt bag, and that’s gross."