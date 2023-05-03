Dallas student hurt when classroom ceiling collapses

An elementary school student was injured when portions of the school’s ceiling collapsed in a classroom.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it happened on Friday at Inspired Vision K-2 Elementary School, a charter school in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

Thankfully, everyone in the first-grade classroom was able to safely get out of the room before first responders arrived.

One student reportedly had to be taken to the hospital. The student’s condition has not been released.

DFR said no other teachers or kids had serious injuries.

The school has not yet responded to FOX 4’s requests for comment.