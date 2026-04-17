Dallas still working on plan to clear large illegal trash dump on Trinity River

article

The Brief A large illegal dump along the Trinity River remains uncleared a week later. Dallas says a response plan is coming, but no update has been provided. The site raises environmental concerns and has drawn state attention.



One week after FOX 4 began investigating a large illegal dump on the banks of the Trinity River, the City of Dallas has yet to share their plans to clear the mess.

Monday, the city said multiple departments are developing a response plan to address the illegal dumping, and they planned to provide an update this week. FOX 4 is still waiting for that update.

Trinity River illegal dump

Sky Four took the images below on Friday of the properties from the 1100 to 1500 blocks of Riverwood Road. The large dump site, which flows into the Trinity River, is still right where it was last week.

Boards, metals, plastics, and more all spilling into the Trinity River in a flood plain.

The scene raises serious environmental and questions about the river's water quality.

It's all just on the other side of a sign saying, "Don't dump in Dallas, $2,000 dollar fine," and another sign with an image of a camera stating "proactive enforcement area."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Trinity River dumping

Signs of cleanup

While there is no sign of any cleanup effort by the City of Dallas Friday, one week after the first images were broadcast, there are three bright orange City of Dallas signs posted at three properties on Riverwood Road.

The signs were posted Wednesday and Thursday this week, and are labeled, "notice of violation." In front of one sign was a dead animal in a black garbage bag.

FOX 4 began investigating the illegal dumping after a resident posted a video of the problem on YouTube.

Featured article

TCEQ complaints

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said it first received a complaint about illegal dumping for profit at the location last month.

The agency identified the owner as Kyle Boyd, whom FOX 4 has been unable to reach.

TCEQ said the agency referred the matter to the city marshal's office.

FOX 4 learned the city has known about the problem for years. The city initially said cameras were already placed at the location due to "prior incidents," dating back to at least fall of 2024. However, code enforcement added this:

"For safety reasons, staff have been instructed not to proceed all the way down the street due to previous threats."

Dallas City Council member Lorie Blair said in a statement that the city is working with state and federal partners to fully investigate.