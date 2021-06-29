Dallas State Rep. John Turner won't seek reelection to Texas House

article

State Rep. John Turner, D-Dallas, said Monday he will not seek reelection to the lower chamber in 2022.

Turner has represented House District 114 since 2019 after he flipped the previously GOP-held seat during the 2018 elections.

In a statement, Turner said he decided to retire after concluding that another election cycle and legislative session would not be "compatible with the time I need to devote at this stage in life to being a father and husband."

"The next few years are an important time to be involved with my family," he said, "and that is much harder when one is away as often as legislative service requires."

Later Monday, Luisa del Rosal, a Republican who challenged Turner unsuccessfully during the 2020 election, hinted at a potential run for the seat again in 2022. Turner defeated her by roughly seven percentage points.

"Overwhelmed and grateful for the calls, texts, etc. I received today," del Rosal tweeted. "I’ve never been more committed to serve our exceptional state and will make an announcement about our future soon!"

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/06/28/john-turner-texas-house/. The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.