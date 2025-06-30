Dallas Stars reportedly considering Glen Gulutzan as head coach after DeBoer firing

article

The Brief The Dallas Stars are reportedly ready to re-hire Glen Gulutzan as their new head coach, replacing Pete DeBoer. Gulutzan previously coached the Stars from 2011-2013 and spent the last seven seasons as an assistant with the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars fired DeBoer after three consecutive Western Conference Final appearances, including a recent loss to Gulutzan's Oilers.



The Dallas Stars are reportedly set to bring back a familiar face to lead the team -- Glen Gulutzan.

Gulutzan, who was serving as an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers, would replace Pete DeBoer, who was fired by the Stars earlier this month after three seasons.

An official announcement by the team is expected soon.

The backstory:

Gulutzan served as the Dallas Stars head coach from 2011-2013.

The Stars first hired Gulutzan in the 2011 season, just months before the team filed for bankruptcy in September 2011 and then later sold to the team’s current owner, Tom Gaglardi.

Gulutzan finished the 2011-2012 season with a 42-35-5 record. Placing 4th in the NHL Pacific Division.

In the 2012–2013 seasons, Gulutzan’s second season with the Stars, the league entered a lockout and only played 48 games as he finished with a 22-22-4 record.

Current general manager Jim Nill fired Gulutzan in 2013, saying the club decided to "go in a different direction."

Firing of Pete DeBoer

The decision comes after the Stars decided to part ways with Pete DeBoer earlier this month. DeBoer guided the Stars to three consecutive Western Conference Final appearances and was fired just weeks after their latest playoff exit to the Edmonton Oilers, the very team Gulutzan served as an assistant coach for seven seasons, including their recent back-to-back Stanley Cup Final runs.

Nill said that the team's assistant coaches had "done a great job" and that he hoped they'd continue to be part of the Stars.

Assistant coaches Alain Nasreddine and Jeff Reese will return next season, however, Nill said recently.