Dallas Stars fans fill AAC despite coronavirus fears

Thousands of Dallas Stars fans filled the American Airlines Center Tuesday.

It was the first major event in North Texas since multiple coronavirus cases were detected. It's also the first time media isn't allowed to enter the team's locker room.

Aside from the locker room being closed off as a precaution, things were normal at the arena. But fans did make sure to sanitize their hands throughout the night.

Thousands of Dallas Stars fans came to see the team play at the AAC just hours after presumptive positive coronavirus cases were confirmed in Dallas and Tarrant counties.

“We did drive down instead of taking DART. We figured that would be a little better,” said fan Lloyd Cox. “But it’s going to be what it is going to be.”

Most of the fans say concerns about the virus were on their minds, but they weren’t afraid to come to the game. Some took advantage of the hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the arena.

“I’m a teacher so I kind of understand,” said fan Sarah Cox. “Disinfect. Wash your hands. I’m not worried about it.”

The AAC says it’s undergoing rigorous cleaning before and after every event, including some additional enhanced measures.

In a rare move on Monday, officials from the NHL, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the NBA banned access to player locker rooms and clubhouses.

Stars General Manager Jim Nill says the team is doing everything to protect players.

“We are taking every precaution we can. We are trying to keep the dress room to players only,” he said. “We are cleaning everything, fumigating everything.”

FOX 4 was at the team's practice Tuesday morning before the game. Players have received education on how to better protect themselves.

“Right now, we hope the measures we are taking will be ok. Let’s hope the medical people are a step ahead of us,” Nill said. “Let’s hope we have learned from the other counties that have been affected and maybe we can get ahead of it.”

After the game, AAC officials say there will be another deep cleaning of the arena.