Dallas Stars announce new multi-sport facility in Farmers Branch

The Dallas Stars announced it will open a new athletic facility in Farmers Branch next year.

The facility, called the StarCenter Multi-Sport Farmers Branch, is a 81,780 square-foot facility that is expected to serve more than 50,000 young athletes.

It will be located adjacent to Children’s Health StarCenter Farmers Branch.

The building will be able to hold up to eight basketball courts or 16 volleyball courts depending on the set up.

"The demand for youth sports in North Texas continues to grow and we are excited to be a part of it through this new chapter in our partnership with Farmers Branch," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts in a statement.

This will be the second multi-sport facility in North Texas for the Dallas Stars.

The new Farmers Branch facility is scheduled to open in December 2024.