Dallas staffers work to get business, housing assistance program operational

Dallas will begin accepting applications for rental, mortgage, and business assistance starting Monday.

The city is working to write the applications and hopes to have them complete by the end of Wednesday. The goal is to then get the details up on the website Friday, to give people the weekend to gather their documentation before applying.

Dallas councilmembers on Tuesday grilled staff about the applications that have yet to be released to council for review.

Councilman Adam Bazaldua questioned if the city would be checking to see if someone already received federal assistance before the city awards them a grant or loan. Staff told him that businesses who received federal help would make them ineligible for the city’s program.

For those who want to apply for rent and mortgage assistance, people will need documentation of income loss related to COVID-19, along with paystubs. Renters will need eviction notices, and homeowners, their latest mortgage statement.

