Dallas sports teams offer well wishes for boxer Errol Spence Jr. after his crash

The Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers are among those offering their thoughts and prayers after boxer Errol Spence Jr. was injured in a crash in Dallas early Thursday morning.

The welterweight boxing champion is expected to be okay following the wreck.

Surveillance video from a bar on Riverfront Boulevard, near Downtown Dallas, shows Spence's white Ferrari flip several times over a median.

Police say the 29-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from the car.

Many in the sports’ world are sending their wishes for a speedy recovery to the Desoto native.

The Texas Rangers posted a picture of Spence on Twitter, along with the caption, “Get well soon, champ. 🙏”

The Dallas Cowboys also tweeted, “Our thoughts, prayers and best wishes go out to @ErrolSpenceJr.”

Spence has won some of his biggest fights inside buildings owned by Jerry Jones. He’s has never lost a fight in his pro career. He's 26-0, with 21 knockouts.

In January 2018, at The Star in Frisco, Spence knocked out Carlos Ocampo.

Jerry Jones bought and resold all the seats for that fight, needing to sell 9,000 to break even, ultimately selling more than 12,000.

Last October, Spence beat Mikey Garcia inside AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Spence has certainly been a great champion, and his thoughts and prayers are with him.

Players also spoke about Spence’s crash.

"I've only read up on it. Nothing but thoughts and prayers to him and his family. He's a true warrior. He'll come out of this strong," Dak Prescott said.

“There are a lot of fans of his in this building. Thoughts and prayers go out to him after that accident. We support him when he fights and I know a lot of guys know him. Praying for him and hope he gets back on track," Jason Witten added.