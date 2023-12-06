Dallas ordinance that would ban more than 90 percent of short-term rentals temporarily blocked

A judge has issued a temporary injunction preventing a Dallas ordinance that would ban more than 90 percent of short-term rentals in the city.

The Dallas Short Term Rental Alliance filed a lawsuit against the city for an ordinance that would change zoning rules to ban short-term rentals, like Airbnb or Vrbo, from operating in single-family neighborhoods.

The ordinance, which was approved by the Dallas City Council in June, was set to go into effect on December 13.

The temporary injunction bars enforcement of the new rules from now until June 2024, when the trial date is set.

The City of Dallas can appeal the ruling.

The new rules came in response to years of complaints from homeowners that some STRs have been linked to gun violence, trash and other quality of life concerns.

Short-term rental owners say the new rules are too broad, and that STRs are a right of homeownership in Texas.

FOX 4 has reached out to the City of Dallas for a statement on the decision.