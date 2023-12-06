Expand / Collapse search

Dallas ordinance that would ban more than 90 percent of short-term rentals temporarily blocked

By and
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ordinance over Dallas STRs goes before judge

Nearly all short-term rentals, Airbnb and Vrbo, could soon be banned in the City of Dallas. A hearing to temporarily block a new city ordinance was held on Friday, just weeks before it goes into effect.

DALLAS - A judge has issued a temporary injunction preventing a Dallas ordinance that would ban more than 90 percent of short-term rentals in the city.

The Dallas Short Term Rental Alliance filed a lawsuit against the city for an ordinance that would change zoning rules to ban short-term rentals, like Airbnb or Vrbo, from operating in single-family neighborhoods.

The ordinance, which was approved by the Dallas City Council in June, was set to go into effect on December 13.

The temporary injunction bars enforcement of the new rules from now until June 2024, when the trial date is set.

The City of Dallas can appeal the ruling.

Related

Dallas City Council bans short-term rentals from single-family areas
article

Dallas City Council bans short-term rentals from single-family areas

The council voted on the issue a little before midnight, after more than four hours of testimony from dozens of people on both sides of the emotional issue.

The new rules came in response to years of complaints from homeowners that some STRs have been linked to gun violence, trash and other quality of life concerns.

Short-term rental owners say the new rules are too broad, and that STRs are a right of homeownership in Texas.

FOX 4 has reached out to the City of Dallas for a statement on the decision.