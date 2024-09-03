Massive party at West Dallas home raises concerns about short-term rentals

The Brief Dallas police broke up a massive party at a short-term rental on Ivanhoe Lane Saturday. No arrests were made, according to Dallas police. A Dallas ordinance banning short-term rentals in single-family neighborhoods is currently on hold while it is challenged in court.



A party that got out of control at a short-term rental just west of Downtown Dallas on Saturday night is renewing calls to crack down on short-term rentals.

A neighbor recorded the home on Ivanhoe Lane after police arrived near 10:40 p.m. The video shows a seemingly endless stream of people leaving.

"It's like a nightclub around here," said Jason Wanderscheid.

Wanderscheid says it's one of countless parties he's dealt with at the home since June 2023.

"We contact 911," he said. "It falls really low on priority for Dallas Police Department, rightfully so, luckily though this time they did come out, and, super grateful for Dallas Police."

Police say they made no arrests and, in this case, there was no offense reported.

Wanderscheid bought his home in the West Dallas neighborhood six years ago, but he says ever since the home next door turned into a short-term rental there has been no peace.

"Your windows rattle, we've also got a dog, she's not too terribly happy with that as well, I mean, it's impossible to sleep," he said.

Wanderscheid showed FOX 4 a few of the messages he's sent to Airbnb. In one complaint, a person had vomited in his front yard.

"What's happening is, especially during the holidays, you hold your breath hoping that there is not going to be another party," he said.

Airbnb has since taken the listing for the home down and says Saturday's party was not booked through them.

FOX 4 spoke to the owner over the phone and asked what platform it was rented on.

He refused to answer the question.

He asked FOX 4 how he can be expected to control people who lie about a booking.

"I'm real frustrated that someone collected money without my consent, let people come into my house, and turned it into a club," he said. "I didn't consent to that."

The home is in Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez's district. He voted in favor of an ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals in single-family neighborhoods.

"Right now, our ordinance that we passed is held up in the courts. We're waiting on the courts to make a decision. We have one of the strongest anti-STR ordinances out there," said Narvaez.

The councilman says what happened Saturday went beyond having a hotel in a neighborhood.

"They are not short-term rentals, they are illegal indoor entertainment event centers," Narvaez said. "This place had 200-plus people inside. Tell me any business that wouldn't have to have fire code and all of that taken care of. And this is a home, there is a different standard."

Narvaez says the city is working to determine what more it can do to protect residents.

Oral arguments over the short-term rental ordinance were supposed to happen on Sept. 11, but the case was deferred.

A new date has not yet been set.





