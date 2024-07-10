Dallas shooting: Suspect charged with murder in Far Northeast Dallas shooting
article
DALLAS - Dallas police announced an arrest in a deadly shooting at a Far Northeast Dallas strip mall.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Yons Alshabli.
Police believe Alshabli was the person who shot a woman in the Lindy Lott Plaza on Plano Road shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
He is charged with murder.
Yons Alshabli
His bond is set at $1,000,000.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.