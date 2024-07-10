Dallas shooting: Suspect charged with murder in Far Northeast Dallas shooting

article

Dallas police announced an arrest in a deadly shooting at a Far Northeast Dallas strip mall.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Yons Alshabli.

Police believe Alshabli was the person who shot a woman in the Lindy Lott Plaza on Plano Road shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

He is charged with murder.

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.