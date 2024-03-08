Man charged with murder in 2023 Far North Dallas shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in 2023.

Dallas police charged 31-year-old Tyquez Williams with the murder of Ivan Mosely, 41.

Tyquez Williams (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Mosely was shot and killed during a verbal argument on Dec. 20, 2023 on Midpark Road in Far North Dallas.

Police charged Williams with murder on Thursday.

DPD says Williams was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Online records show he was booked into the Dallas County Jail on February 7.

His other charges include evading arrest, drug possession, assaulting a family member and violating his probation.