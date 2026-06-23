Dallas shooting: 1 teen killed, another wounded near West Dallas park

Image 1 of 3 ▼ West Dallas shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief Two teenagers were shot around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Bayside Drive near West Dallas' Tipton Park. Both victims were hospitalized, where one died shortly after arrival; the other teenager is expected to survive. Police recovered a handgun from a nearby creek and are investigating whether the two teenagers shot each other during a late-night gathering.



Two teenagers were shot near a West Dallas park early Tuesday, and police later recovered a handgun from a nearby creek.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Bayside Drive, near Tipton Park.

Officers found two wounded teenagers at the scene. Paramedics took both to a local hospital, where one died shortly after arrival. The second teenager is expected to survive.

Dig deeper:

Police officers and a K-9 unit searched the park grounds and discovered a handgun in a nearby creek bed.

Investigators believe a group of teenagers had gathered near the park when gunfire erupted. Detectives are looking into whether the two victims were involved in a shootout with each other.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses, and crime scene analysts are processing evidence to determine the motive.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or exact ages of the victims. It remains unclear what sparked the gunfire or whether the two boys knew each other before the shooting.