Dallas shooting: 1 teen killed, another wounded near West Dallas park
West Dallas shooting (Terry Van Sickle)
DALLAS - Two teenagers were shot near a West Dallas park early Tuesday, and police later recovered a handgun from a nearby creek.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Bayside Drive, near Tipton Park.
Officers found two wounded teenagers at the scene. Paramedics took both to a local hospital, where one died shortly after arrival. The second teenager is expected to survive.
Dig deeper:
Police officers and a K-9 unit searched the park grounds and discovered a handgun in a nearby creek bed.
Investigators believe a group of teenagers had gathered near the park when gunfire erupted. Detectives are looking into whether the two victims were involved in a shootout with each other.
Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses, and crime scene analysts are processing evidence to determine the motive.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names or exact ages of the victims. It remains unclear what sparked the gunfire or whether the two boys knew each other before the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.