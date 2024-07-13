Dallas shooting: 1 killed in Far East Dallas
DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Far East Dallas early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to St. Francis Avenue, not far from I-30, shortly before 2 a.m.
They found 31-year-old Edward Upkins on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Upkins was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Police did not announce any arrests, saying the case will be referred to a grand jury.
The circumstances around the shooting have not been released.