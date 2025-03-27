Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting sends 3 to hospital

Published  March 27, 2025 10:27pm CDT
Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas Police responded to a shooting call where three people were found who had been shot.

What we know:

On Thursday, at about 7:20 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Ezekial Avenue in Pleasant Grove.

Police say three people were found shot and were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims are unknown. They have not been identified.

Police haven't said if they have a suspect in custody or if they are searching for one.

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Information in this article is provided by the Dallas Police Department.

