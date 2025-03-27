Dallas shooting sends 3 to hospital
article
DALLAS - Dallas Police responded to a shooting call where three people were found who had been shot.
What we know:
On Thursday, at about 7:20 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Ezekial Avenue in Pleasant Grove.
Police say three people were found shot and were taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The conditions of the victims are unknown. They have not been identified.
Police haven't said if they have a suspect in custody or if they are searching for one.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is provided by the Dallas Police Department.