Dallas shooting sends 3 to hospital

article

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call where three people were found who had been shot.

What we know:

On Thursday, at about 7:20 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Ezekial Avenue in Pleasant Grove.

Police say three people were found shot and were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims are unknown. They have not been identified.

Police haven't said if they have a suspect in custody or if they are searching for one.

The investigation is ongoing.