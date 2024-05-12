Dallas shooting: Police look to identify suspect in deadly Red Bird shooting

article

Dallas police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting call on S. Hampton Road in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood.

34-year-old Oliver Bradley was found shot in the area and died from his injuries.

Investigators released a photo of a person they say shot and killed Bradley.

Anyone who knows the suspect's name or whereabouts is asked to call police.