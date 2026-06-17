Dallas shooting: Woman killed in crossfire in courtyard of condo complex

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Northeast Dallas shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief A woman died Tuesday night after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout between unidentified suspects in the courtyard of a northeast Dallas condominium complex. Officers responded to the 9800 block of Walnut Street around 9 p.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound; she died shortly after being transported to a local hospital. The shooters fled the scene before police arrived, leaving behind a damaged building and at least two struck vehicles. Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Dallas police.



A woman died Tuesday night after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in the courtyard of a northeast Dallas condominium complex, police said.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 9800 block of Walnut Street. Officers arrived to find a woman in the complex courtyard suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported her to a local hospital, where she died shortly after arrival.

Investigators believe the woman was an innocent bystander and was not targeted. According to witnesses, unidentified suspects were shooting at each other before fleeing the area. Bullets also struck the building and damaged at least two cars.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman. Information regarding the suspects is limited, and it remains unclear what sparked the gunfire or if the suspects knew one another.