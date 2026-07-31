Dallas Weather: Slightly cooler temperatures ahead

The Brief Highs will reach 100 to 105 degrees (with a heat index up to 110 degrees) on Friday and gusty storms possible overnight. A cold front brings drier air and lower humidity, dropping Sunday morning temperatures into the 70s with mid-90s afternoon highs. The cooler break will be brief, as high pressure builds back in next week to warm temperatures up again.



A long-awaited cold front should bring changes to North Texas this weekend.

Friday Forecast

Ahead of the front, Friday will be very hot, with highs ranging from 100 to 105 degrees and a heat index up to 110 degrees.

On Friday night, as the front approaches, a few gusty storms are possible, especially north of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Weekend Forecast

As the front heads southward on Saturday morning, it takes rain chances with it.

Behind the front, breezy northerly winds usher in drier and slightly cooler air. Highs will still be seasonal in the mid to upper-90s.

By Sunday morning, people will wake up to temperatures in the 70s and sunshine. Then with less humidity and highs in the mid-90s, it should feel considerably better than previous days.

7-Day Forecast

High pressure builds in from the west next week, slowing temperatures up once again.