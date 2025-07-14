Man dies after shooting at Southeast Dallas intersection
DALLAS - A man died after an early morning shooting in Southeast Dallas.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after midnight near Pemberton Hill Road and Great Trinity Forest Way.
Officers found a man who had been shot in a vehicle at the intersection.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
What we don't know:
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
There’s also no word on a motive or a suspect.
Police said they are still reviewing video from nearby security cameras to try to determine what happened.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department.