Man dies after shooting at Southeast Dallas intersection

article

The Brief Dallas police found a man shot in a car near the intersection of Pemberton Hill Road and Great Trinity Forest Way early Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive. No details about the suspect or motive were released.



A man died after an early morning shooting in Southeast Dallas.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after midnight near Pemberton Hill Road and Great Trinity Forest Way.

Officers found a man who had been shot in a vehicle at the intersection.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Featured article

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

There’s also no word on a motive or a suspect.

Police said they are still reviewing video from nearby security cameras to try to determine what happened.