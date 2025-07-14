Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after shooting at Southeast Dallas intersection

Published  July 14, 2025 12:02pm CDT
Southeast Dallas
The Brief

    • Dallas police found a man shot in a car near the intersection of Pemberton Hill Road and Great Trinity Forest Way early Monday morning.
    • The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
    • No details about the suspect or motive were released.

DALLAS - A man died after an early morning shooting in Southeast Dallas.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after midnight near Pemberton Hill Road and Great Trinity Forest Way.

Officers found a man who had been shot in a vehicle at the intersection.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

There’s also no word on a motive or a suspect.

Police said they are still reviewing video from nearby security cameras to try to determine what happened.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

