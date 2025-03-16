article

The Brief Dallas police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting. A victim was found shot in the 1500 block of Owega Avenue. Tevyn Perkins was arrested and charged with murder.



Dallas police have arrested a 33-year-old man they believe shot and killed someone in east Oak Cliff.

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Owega Avenue just before 8 on Saturday morning.

Investigators found a man there unresponsive.

Dallas-Fire Rescue declared the man had died.

Investigators later arrested Tevyn Perkins, who they believe shot the victim.

Perkins has been charged with murder.

What we don't know:

The victim in the case has not been identified.

Police have not said anything about the circumstances that led to the shooting.