Dallas shooting: 33-year-old charged with murder in east Oak Cliff shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a 33-year-old man they believe shot and killed someone in east Oak Cliff.
What we know:
Police responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Owega Avenue just before 8 on Saturday morning.
Investigators found a man there unresponsive.
Dallas-Fire Rescue declared the man had died.
Investigators later arrested Tevyn Perkins, who they believe shot the victim.
Perkins has been charged with murder.
What we don't know:
The victim in the case has not been identified.
Police have not said anything about the circumstances that led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Police.