Dallas shooting: Woman in critical condition after East Oak Cliff apartment shooting

Dallas police are investigating a shooting at an East Oak Cliff apartment complex that left one woman in critical condition.

Police were called to the complex on Overton Road, near Southern Oaks Boulevard, shortly before midnight.

FOX 4 crews spotted multiple bullet holes in the driver side door and window of a white sedan in the complex's parking lot.

Multiple casings were found around the vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect description has been given at this time.