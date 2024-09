Image 1 of 4 ▼

Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Love Field area of Dallas.

Officers arrived at the Mall Apartments near the Dallas North Tollway and Cedar Springs just before midnight.

They found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released and police have not released any suspect information.

The Source Information in this article came from Dallas Police.