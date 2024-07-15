Dallas murder suspect arrested near San Antonio

article

A man wanted for killing another man in Dallas was captured near San Antonio while allegedly trying to flee the country.

Dallas police believe 25-year-old Naudy Hernandez Perez shot 25-year-old Maikal Izaipe outside a home on Silver Springs Circle in West Oak Cliff this past Tuesday.

The two men reportedly got into a fight that ended with gunfire. Izaipe died at the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Perez shortly after the shooting.

Related article

He was captured early Friday morning in Medina County, just west of San Antonio.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said deputies knew Perez was wanted for murder in Dallas and might be driving through their area while trying to flee to Mexico.

When they spotted his vehicle on Interstate 35 in Devine, Texas, they tried to pull him over.

Courtesy: Medina County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office said Perez drove off the highway and into the median before hopping out of the vehicle and running into a brushy area.

Deputies eventually took him into custody, and he was booked into the Medina County jail.

The Venezuela native is expected to be brought back to Dallas County to face charges.