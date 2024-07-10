Dallas shooting: Murder warrant issued for suspect in deadly shooting

article

Dallas police say they are searching for a person who they believe shot and killed a man during a fight on Tuesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Naudy Hernandez Perez.

Police say they were called to a home on Silver Springs Circle in West Oak Cliff for a shooting just after 7 p.m.

They found 25-year-old Maikal Izaipe shot on the ground outside the home.

Izaipe died at the scene.

Investigators say the two men were in a fight when Hernandez Perez shot Izaipe.

Dallas police says the investigation is still underway.

