Dallas shooting: Murder warrant issued for suspect in deadly shooting
Dallas police say they are searching for a person who they believe shot and killed a man during a fight on Tuesday.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Naudy Hernandez Perez.
Police say they were called to a home on Silver Springs Circle in West Oak Cliff for a shooting just after 7 p.m.
They found 25-year-old Maikal Izaipe shot on the ground outside the home.
Izaipe died at the scene.
Investigators say the two men were in a fight when Hernandez Perez shot Izaipe.
Dallas police says the investigation is still underway.