article

Dallas police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man inside an East Oak Cliff home.

Police were called to the home in the 2100 block of 52nd Street, near S Lancaster Road, shortly before 10 p.m. on July 4.

46-year-old Hector Alvarez Rosales was found shot inside.

Investigators say they were able to identify the shooting suspect as Angel Alejandro, 26.

Police say Alejandro and Rosales knew each other, but did not give more details.

READ MORE: Dallas police shoot, kill suspect in East Oak Cliff armed robbery

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Alejandro.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the police.