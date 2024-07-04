Dallas police shoot, kill suspect in East Oak Cliff armed robbery

An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed early Thursday morning by Dallas police.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at an illegal game room in the 2900 block of South Lancaster Road in East Oak Cliff.

Police were called for a report of an armed robbery.

Dallas police say when officers arrived, three suspects ran from the back door and jumped a fence.

Officers had positioned themselves on the other side of the fence.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at an officer and during a struggle the officer shot at the suspect, hitting him.

Officers started first aid and called for Dallas Fire Rescue.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two other suspects ran from the scene, but were taken into custody by officers.

No officers were injured.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office and Office of Community Police Oversight were notified of the incident, which is under investigation.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia is expected to release more information about the shooting next week.