Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man late Wednesday night.

Officers found the victim just before 11 p.m. outside townhomes on Munger Avenue in Old East Dallas.

The man had been shot several times and died at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Police believe the shooter, or shooters, fired more than 50 rounds.

They will be looking at video from cameras in the neighborhood to hopefully identify a suspect and make an arrest.