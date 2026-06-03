Dallas shooting: Man shot, killed by girlfriend's son inside Red Bird home, police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Red Bird shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief A man was shot and killed Tuesday night inside a home in the Red Bird neighborhood of Dallas, according to police. Investigators say the victim was walking into the residence when he was shot by his girlfriend's adult son, who also lived at the home. The shooter remained at the scene and was taken into custody, while homicide detectives work to determine the motive.



A man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s son at a home in the Red Bird neighborhood Tuesday night, Dallas police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Highcrest Drive just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot inside the residence. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

Investigators at the scene stated that the victim, his girlfriend, and her adult son all lived at the home. Police said the victim was entering the residence when his girlfriend's son shot him.

The shooter remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Homicide detectives are currently working to determine what led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the victim and the suspect have not yet been released.