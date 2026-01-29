Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Shooting: Man killed outside Southeast Dallas apartment complex

Published  January 29, 2026 8:18am CST
Southeast Dallas
    • A man was found shot to death in a car at the Trinity Apartments in Southeast Dallas just after midnight.
    • Witnesses reported seeing several individuals fleeing the scene on foot immediately after gunshots were heard.
    • No arrests have been made, and police have yet to identify the victim or determine a motive for the shooting.

DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the person responsible for an overnight murder.

What we know:

Officers were called to the Trinity Apartments on Great Trinity Forest Way in the Southeast Dallas area just after midnight.

When they arrived, they found one man in a car dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw several people running away after they heard gunshots.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name.

They also have not made an arrest or determined a motive for the shooting.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and police officers at the scene of the shooting.

