Dallas Shooting: Man killed outside Southeast Dallas apartment complex

The Brief A man was found shot to death in a car at the Trinity Apartments in Southeast Dallas just after midnight. Witnesses reported seeing several individuals fleeing the scene on foot immediately after gunshots were heard. No arrests have been made, and police have yet to identify the victim or determine a motive for the shooting.



Dallas police are searching for the person responsible for an overnight murder.

What we know:

Officers were called to the Trinity Apartments on Great Trinity Forest Way in the Southeast Dallas area just after midnight.

When they arrived, they found one man in a car dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw several people running away after they heard gunshots.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name.

They also have not made an arrest or determined a motive for the shooting.