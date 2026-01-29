Dallas Shooting: Man killed outside Southeast Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the person responsible for an overnight murder.
What we know:
Officers were called to the Trinity Apartments on Great Trinity Forest Way in the Southeast Dallas area just after midnight.
When they arrived, they found one man in a car dead at the scene.
Witnesses said they saw several people running away after they heard gunshots.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim's name.
They also have not made an arrest or determined a motive for the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and police officers at the scene of the shooting.