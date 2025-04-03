Dallas Shooting: Man killed near homeless camp
article
DALLAS - A man was shot and killed on Thursday morning near a homeless camp in South Dallas.
Dallas Shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of Holmes Street and South Boulevard.
By the time police and paramedics got there, the victim had already died.
Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape around what appears to be a homeless camp and several tents.
What we don't know:
Police said they are still investigating to determine what led to the shooting.
There’s no word yet on a suspect.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Dallas Police Department.