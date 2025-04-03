Dallas Shooting: Man killed near homeless camp

article

The Brief An adult male was found dead from a gunshot wound on Thursday morning in South Dallas. Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape around what appears to be a homeless camp. Police haven't said anything about the suspect or an arrest.



A man was shot and killed on Thursday morning near a homeless camp in South Dallas.

Dallas Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of Holmes Street and South Boulevard.

By the time police and paramedics got there, the victim had already died.

Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape around what appears to be a homeless camp and several tents.

What we don't know:

Police said they are still investigating to determine what led to the shooting.

There’s no word yet on a suspect.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.