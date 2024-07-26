Dallas police look to identify persons of interest in deadly shooting at illegal gambling site

article

Dallas police are looking to talk to two people of interest after a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Estevan Narvaez Jr. was shot and killed, and another man was injured in a shooting on E. Ledbetter Drive in East Oak Cliff on Wednesday.

Investigators say two suspects walked into the illegal gambling establishment and demanded property from the people inside. At least one of the suspects fired shots.

Police released two photos of people they want to identify in connection to the shooting.

Investigators are hoping to speak with the men to learn more about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Laurent Swanson at 469-934-5776 or laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov.