Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured at East Oak Cliff smoke shop

By
Published  July 25, 2024 7:54am CDT
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - One man was killed, and another was wounded in a shooting at a Dallas smoke shop and game room.

Police found the victims just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night inside the shop off Ledbetter Drive and the Interstate 35E service road in East Oak Cliff.

One of the men died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are reviewing security video to determine what led up to the shooting.