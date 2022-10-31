Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large

Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him.

Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street.

The victim had been shot in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police launched a helicopter to search the area for the suspect who reportedly fled on foot.

So far no one has been arrested.