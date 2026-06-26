Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple suspects detained

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The Brief One man was killed after a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Dallas. Responding officers quickly detained a man believed to be connected, along with several others in a nearby apartment. Police are still investigating what led to the gunfire, and no official arrests have been made.



Multiple people are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dallas apartment.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday on Linfield Road.

Officers in the area heard the shots and responded quickly.

One man was killed. Officers detained another man they believe is connected.

The officers also detained several people in a nearby apartment who are possibly connected to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Dallas police are still working to determine what happened leading up to the shooting.

At this point, no official arrests have been made.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The motive for the shooting is also unknown.