Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple suspects detained
DALLAS - Multiple people are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dallas apartment.
What we know:
Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday on Linfield Road.
Officers in the area heard the shots and responded quickly.
One man was killed. Officers detained another man they believe is connected.
The officers also detained several people in a nearby apartment who are possibly connected to the shooting.
What we don't know:
Dallas police are still working to determine what happened leading up to the shooting.
At this point, no official arrests have been made.
The names of those involved have not been released.
The motive for the shooting is also unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and officers at the scene.