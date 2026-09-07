Sweltering Labor Day heat wave triggers Heat Advisories across Dallas-Fort Worth region

The Brief North Texas will experience sweltering heat on Labor Day, with triple-digit highs and heat index values reaching up to 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory covers the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding eastern areas, with afternoon winds creating hazardous conditions for outdoor activities. The oppressive heat pattern will linger through midweek, with only a slight chance of light showers late in the week providing minimal relief.



Sweltering heat will dominate North Texas on Labor Day, with triple-digit temperatures and high humidity pushing heat index values up to 107 degrees.

Dallas Labor Day forecast

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Morning temperatures across the region started in the 70s and 80s, including 82 degrees in Plano and 73 degrees at Lake Tawakoni. Midday highs are expected to reach the upper 90s and low triple digits, driven by a stubborn high-pressure ridge parked over Texas that continues to plague much of the region, including parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Heat Advisories Issued

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories covering the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, counties along the Red River, and areas to the east. Far western and southwestern counties were excluded from the advisory due to lower humidity levels.

The head advisory is until 8 p.m. Monday.

Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

While calm morning waters may offer brief relief for holiday crowds, breezier afternoon winds are expected to build, creating potentially dangerous conditions for outdoor activities.

The heat goes on

The relentless heat pattern is expected to continue through midweek with minimal daily variation, as morning lows struggle to drop below 80 degrees—well above the seasonal average high of 71 degrees.

A minor shift in the weather pattern may arrive by late week. A weak boundary stalling over parts of Oklahoma could bring extra cloud cover and a slight 10% chance of isolated showers Thursday through Saturday, potentially breaking the streak of triple-digit temperatures and bringing highs down into the upper 90s. However, rainfall totals are expected to remain extremely light, offering little relief to ongoing drought conditions and low lake levels across North Texas.

7-Day Forecast