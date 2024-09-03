article

Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-30 in West Dallas.

The shooting happened Saturday, August 31 before 6 a.m.

Police were called to Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike, near N Westmoreland Road, where a car had crashed into a pole.

They found the driver, 23-year-old Jose Hernandez Marroquin, had been shot by an unknown suspect.

Hernandez Marroquin was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police are looking for the shooter and did not give any more details about what might have led up to the shooting.