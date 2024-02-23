Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 21-year-old charged with capital murder in Northwest Dallas deadly shooting

Northwest Dallas
FOX 4

DALLAS - A 21-year-old has been charged with capital murder in a deadly shooting in Northwest Dallas earlier this month, according to police.

34-year-old Lafayette Robinson was found in an Abels Lane parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds on Feb. 13.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say 21-year-old Hussein Alsaaidi was arrested on Feb. 21.

Police did not say if Alsaaidi knew Robinson or what led to the shooting.

Alsaaidi has been charged with capital murder.