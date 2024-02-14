Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northwest Dallas on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Abels Lane, not far from I-35E, shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police found a man lying on the ground of the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

His name will not being released until family members are notified.

Dallas police have not announced any arrest and have not shared any information about potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 214-671-3584.