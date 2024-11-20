Dallas shooting: Gunman at large after 1 killed, 2 injured in Southeast Oak Cliff gunfire

article

Police are searching for the gunman who shot three people, killing one. of them.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive in the Southeast Oak Cliff area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people who’d been shot. They were all taken to the hospital, where one of them later died. The other two are said to be stable.

Police say they have not made any arrests.

They did not release a suspect description. It’s unclear if police know who they’re looking for.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.