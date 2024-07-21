Expand / Collapse search

Dallas police investigate deadly shooting in Old East Dallas

Published  July 21, 2024 12:38pm CDT
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a 31-year-old in Old East Dallas on Saturday.

Police were called to Grigsby Avenue, near Swiss Avenue, shortly before 10 p.m.

Brione Spencer was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. 

Spencer was taken to a hospital where he died.

There was a large police presence in the area on Saturday night.

DPD has not announced any arrests.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to give them a call.