Dallas police investigate deadly shooting in Old East Dallas
Image 1 of 6
▼
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a 31-year-old in Old East Dallas on Saturday.
Police were called to Grigsby Avenue, near Swiss Avenue, shortly before 10 p.m.
Brione Spencer was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Spencer was taken to a hospital where he died.
There was a large police presence in the area on Saturday night.
DPD has not announced any arrests.
Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to give them a call.