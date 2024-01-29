Dallas police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Old East Dallas on Saturday.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Gaston Road, near N Fitzhugh Ave., on Saturday night.

They found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police have not released the victim's name at this time.

Detectives say the man was shot by a suspect who they have not identified.

An investigation is underway.