Dallas shooting: Argument ends with 1 dead, 1 arrested

A North Texas man is facing a murder charge after a deadly shooting in Dallas on Sunday night.

Dallas police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Gardner Road, which is near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Walton Walker Road.

Investigators believe 63-year-old Don Solomon shot and killed 44-year-old Byron Thompkins after an argument. Thompkins died at the scene.

Solomon was later arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail on a murder charge.

Police have not yet said what the two men were arguing about.