Dallas shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in Far North Dallas

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Esperanza Street in Far North Dallas.

Two people from the scene were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

One man died from his injuries, the other is expected to survive.

Police said a third man, who was also shot, was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle that man is stable.

DPD has not said if there are any additional suspects in connection to the shooting.



