Dallas shooting: 17-year-old killed in gas station shooting

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting not far from a high school football game on Friday night.

A large crowd gathered at a gas station on Polk Street across from John Kincaide Stadium just before 11 p.m.

A group of people started following 17-year-old David Washington and a fight broke out between them.

The fight ended with gunfire and Washington was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Dallas police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.