Dallas shooting: Man killed by security guard at Red Bird hotel
DALLAS - A man is dead after being shot by a security guard in Dallas' Red Bird area on Saturday.
Police were called to the shooting on Preferred Place, not far from W Camp Wisdom Road, around 12:45 p.m.
Licensed security guard Michael Alexander was patrolling the hotel when he saw two men on the property who should not have been there.
As Alexander walked the men out, 30-year-old Cameron Birdwell pulled out a gun.
Alexander and Birdwell both fired. Birdwell was hit and taken to a hospital where he died.
Alexander was not injured.
Dallas police say the case will be referred to a grand jury.