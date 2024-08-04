Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: Man killed by security guard at Red Bird hotel

Updated  August 4, 2024 7:39pm CDT
DALLAS - A man is dead after being shot by a security guard in Dallas' Red Bird area on Saturday. 

Police were called to the shooting on Preferred Place, not far from W Camp Wisdom Road, around 12:45 p.m.

Licensed security guard Michael Alexander was patrolling the hotel when he saw two men on the property who should not have been there.

As Alexander walked the men out, 30-year-old Cameron Birdwell pulled out a gun.

Alexander and Birdwell both fired. Birdwell was hit and taken to a hospital where he died.

Alexander was not injured.

Dallas police say the case will be referred to a grand jury.